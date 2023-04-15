Commissioners issue 30-day countywide burn ban

The York County Board of Commissioners voted Friday to declare a 30-day burn ban in the county.

The board passed a resolution to put the burn ban in place starting Sunday, a move in response to recent weather conditions that put the county at a high risk of wildfires.

Commissioners can lift the burn ban before the 30-day period is up if conditions improve.

Recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' forest fire warden and York County fire chiefs led commissioners to put the burn ban in place, the resolution stated.

A person who violates the ban is subject to a $100 fine on the first offense if convicted, $200 for the second, and $300 for those who violate the ban three or more times.

More than a dozen York County municipalities already had issued burn bans this week as a combination of low relative humidity and dry and breezy conditions led to a higher risk of wildfires that could spread quickly.

The countywide ban supersedes any municipal bans already in effect, the resolution stated.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning of garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, paper, or other debris, either in burn barrels or on the ground. It does not apply to charcoal grills, propane or gas stoves or tobacco use.

Campfires at state or federal parks are permitted if they are contained in a fire ring.

The ban will be enforced by any sworn police officer in the county and state police.