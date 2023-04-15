Accumulations of grease, dust, dried and burnt food found by inspectors

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 4/8/2023

J&B'S GRILL - 14 N. MAIN - SHREWSBURY, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between.

Owner observed in kitchen/prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, and beard cover.

Assorted foods (hard cooked eggs in liquid, feta cheese, black olives) in the two door baine marie cooling unit stored open with no covering.

Observed salt and pepper bowls on the ledge at the griddle area, on a plate, not labeled with the common name of the food. Observed five bottles in the two-door baine marie and two bottles stored above the two-door baine marie are not labeled with the common name of the foods stored inside. Observed numerous food items, tuna and feta cheese not labeled with the common name of the food.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, hard cooked eggs stored in liquid and prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the two door baine marie area, is not being date marked.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, black olives, shredded cheddar, tuna salad and feta cheese, located in the two door baine marie area, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Loose/deteriorated and dirty rubber door gaskets observed on the migali cooling unit under the toaster area.

Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required on the two door baine marie and the prep table next to this baine marie.

Observed the following in food contact surfaces: Accumulation of grease and dust on the ansel arms over the griddle and stove area dripping onto the food being prepared below. Lubricating grease from the motor housing of a large table top mixer dripping the clean mixing bowl and not clean to sight or touch. Overhead ceiling vest with accumulation of dust and the potential to contaminate foods being prepared and cooked in the kitchen area. French fry dicer with accumulation of dried potato on the cutting blades and not clean to sight or touch. Two stacks of cooked, ready to eat, bacon stored directly on re-used cardboard egg crates on top of the Bakers Pride Oven. Two tongs hanging from the ansel arms, which are not a clean surface and contaminated tongs stored there.

Observed four inverted black plastic milk crates, stored between the fryer and one door cooler under the toaster area with heavy accumulation of crumbs and grease. Observed tape on the handle of the French fry cutter, which is not a cleanable surface. Observed the bottom of the two door Bakers Pride Oven with heavy accumulation of charred food on the bottom of the oven.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

The hand-wash sink in the area was blocked by a tray of mugs and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Rear exit door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap at the bottom of the door and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Observed cardboard, an absorbent material, being used on food facility floor at the back door of the kitchen area.

Inspection Violations: 4/7/2023

WOLFE'S DINER - 625 US 15 NORTH - DILLSBURG, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

Food employee observed in kitchen area, wearing bracelet, ring and watch on hand and wrists.

Observed one cell phone with fushia cover, keys and foam cup with lid stored on the bottom of Hamilton Beach, three arm milk shake mixer, in the front serving area.

Observed numerous containers (corn, green beans, sausage, breadcrumbs and scrapple) in the Avantco two-door upright cooler in the kitchen area stored open, with no covering.

Observed two cartons of raw eggs stored on the top shelf over the bread, in the glass two-door cooling unit next to the Baine Marie in the kitchen area.

Observed food was held at 48°F, in the glass two door cooling unit next to the Baine Marie in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the glass two door cooling unit next to the Baine Marie in the kitchen area, is not being date marked.

Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the cooling unit sliding glass door in the kitchen area and True two door up right cooling in the fryer area.

The wash solution temperature in the mechanical warewash equipment sanitizing with chemicals was 100 °F, rather than not less then 120°F, as required.

Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Observed accumulation of dust on the vent fan in the dish-washer area. All freezer units in need to of cleaning on the interior and exterior.

Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Three toasters with accumulation of food debris inside and not clean to sight or touch. Accumulation of dust on the bell that is rung when order are ready. Bell is located over the bread/toaster area and not clean to sight or touch. Stainless steel container with cutlery inside with food residue on the interior touching the cutlery and was not clean to sight or touch. Soda dispenser in the front serving area with food debris on the underside dispensing area and not clean to sight or touch. Accumulation of grease and dust on the range hood, which is dripping on the cooking area below and contaminating food being prepared. Manual can opener with dried food debris on the blade and not clean to sight or touch. Ice machine with brownish mold-like substance on the interior dispensing bar and not clean to sight or touch. Hamilton Beach, three arm, milk shake blender with food debris on the upper motor housing and upper arms and not clean to sight or touch. Meat saw, in the back storage area, with heavy accumulation of food debris on the blade and inside of the motor housing.

Observed the following on non-food contact surfaces: Mixer with food debris on the motor housing, stored in the kitchen area and not clean to sight or touch. Dried food debris on the lids of hot holding and not clean to sight or touch.

Observed single-service, single-use articles (four cases of cups and containers) stored in storage hallway area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

No food handler certification was displayed. When asking owner who was certified, he stated his son. He had failed and they have no certification at this time. They must have certification on or before June 01, 2023.

The handwash sink located in the bathroom in the dry storage area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F.

Observed cigarette ashes in the hand-wash sink near the back door, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Observed floor in the front serving area, entrance to the kitchen, entrance to the dry storage and dishwasher area is made of ceramic and is cracked, roughened, missing tiles and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Observed window, in the dry storage area, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the front serving area.

The handwash sink in the front serving area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device.

No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front serving area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

The light intensity in the basement area is not at least 50-foot candles

Observed the ceiling in the basement area collapsing, with the insulation and wood hanging from the original ceiling studs.

Wall under the dishwashing machine, has a hole, or is broken and in need of repair.

Old unused equipment stored in the dry storage area and the basement area should be removed from food facility.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Inspection Violations: 3/24/2023

FEELIN COCKEY - 639 FREDERICK ST. - HANOVER, PA