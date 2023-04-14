Fire concerns replaced by wet forecast for next few days

The warm and dry conditions that led to burn bans and Red Flag Warnings in York County this week will start to wane over weekend.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting a chance of rain over the next four days and cooler temps for next week.

After a partly sunny Friday with a high near 85, there is a chance of rain on Friday night. There is a 40% chance of rain mainly after 1 a.m., with rain amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 61.

Saturday, showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon. There is a 90% chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Saturday’s high temperature will be around 72 degrees.

Rain chances diminish Saturday night. There is a 40% chance of rain before 2 a.m. with some patchy fog possible after 2 a.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low near 59 degrees.

Sunday’s rain chance, which will be around 30%, will come after 2 p.m., with some patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night, there is an 80% chance of rain after 8 p.m., with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Sunday’s low will be around 58 degrees.

There is an 80% chance of rain before 8 a.m. Monday with a high around 69. That will lead to a mostly cloudy Monday night with a low around 46.

Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s forecast looks great. Here’s the outlook:

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 56.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 44.