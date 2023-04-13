Red Lion library to celebrate grand reopening April 29

A renovated Kaltreider-Benfer Library in Red Lion will have a grand reopening ceremony on April 29.

A commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony will start the festivities at 9 a.m. with York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert, Kaltreider-Benfer Library Executive Director Don Dellinger, and several community leaders doing the honors.

“We crossed the finish line, and we are elated! With the completion of Kaltreider-Benfer Library’s construction and renovation, we’ve fulfilled the goals of our ‘Imagine. Discover. Connect’ capital campaign,” Lambert stated. “This is the third of our three campaign building projects to come to fruition. Kreutz Creek Library and Martin Library were completed in 2022. And now, the time has arrived for the community to see Kaltreider-Benfer Library’s impressive transformation.”

The grand reopening celebration will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, located at 147 S. Charles St. Staff members have planned family-friendly activities for the grand reopening celebration:

There is a balloon drop at 10:30 a.m. in the children’s area.

The Enchanted Teapot’s Enchanted Rose Princess will offer stories and a dance party from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The Library Tales for Tails Therapy Dogs will visit from noon to 2 p.m.

The day’s special events wrap up with stories and photos with Red Lion and Dallastown students and mascots from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

April 29 also marks the 23rd anniversary of when the library was built at that location in 2000. The library has been serving the community since 1963.

Kaltreider-Benfer Library will have new operating hours following the grand reopening. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The facility will be closed on Sundays. During the summer months, July through Labor Day, Saturday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call the library at 717-244-2032 for more information.