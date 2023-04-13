Burn bans issued as wildfire risk remains high in York County

More than a dozen York County municipalities have issued burn bans amid an increased risk of wildfires this week.

The combo of low relative humidity and dry and breezy conditions have led to a higher risk of wildfires spreading quickly, according to the National Weather Service.

The risk has prompted many townships and boroughs in York County to pass burn bans. Those include: Springfield Township, Glen Rock Borough, York Township, Stewartstown Borough, Crossroads Borough, Hopewell Township, East Hopewell Township, Fawn Township, Fawn Grove Borough, Heidelberg Township, Windsor Township, Paradise Township, Hellam Township and Lower Windsor Township.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, the weather service advised, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday because of those conditions, which included winds gusting up to 30 mph. Winds will calm somewhat Thursday, so the need for another Red Flag Warning will be low, according to the weather service.

Higher than normal temperatures are also contributing to the high fire threat. Thursday’s high is expected to be near 87, with westerly winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Those higher temps carry over into Friday, with a high near 86 predicted with a southerly breeze between 5 and 9 mph.

Rain forecast for the weekend could help diminish the fire threat.

There is a 30% chance of rain Friday night, with a low near 59. Rain amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Those rain chances continue Saturday, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 and a low of around 59.

There is a chance of rain on Sunday after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 78 and a low near 49.

The new work week will start out much cooler, according to the weather service. Here is the outlook:

Monday: There is a 30% chance of showers before 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 65.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 43.