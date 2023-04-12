Conditions ripe for wildfires

Conditions are still ripe for wildfires, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A fire weather watch remains in effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. through tonight for all of central Pennsylvania, including York County.

Low humidity, westerly winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, and temperatures near 80 degrees make conditions right for wildfires to start and spread.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be issued during this watch because of the wind. "One of the major causes of forest fires in Pennsylvania is debris burning. A careless person burning trash or yard waste can be responsible for causing wildfires that burn thousands of acres of valuable Pennsylvania forests," according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Wednesday’s high in York County will be near 83, with wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Wednesday’s low will be near 56.

Thursday will see a high near 86, with a low of 54 Thursday night. Friday’s high will be near 87, with a low of 59.

There is a chance of rain Saturday, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 78 and a low of around 59.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 and a low of around 48.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 65 degrees with a 30% chance of rain. Monday’s low is expected to be around 45 degrees.