PennDOT highlights construction projects in York County area, including I-83 upgrades

With a new on-ramp to Interstate 83 at North George Street in York City as a backdrop, PennDOT revealed a list of the transportation projects that will be started or completed in 2023.

“Fixing and maintaining Pennsylvania highways and bridges has become a top priority of Gov. (Josh) Shapiro’s administration,” said District 8 Executive Kevin Keefe. “To achieve that goal and build upon the progress we have already made, we have another busy construction season planned for our district this year.”

The state Department of Transportation's District 8 alone will have 113 projects in its region, which encompasses York, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties. The estimated value of those projects, Keefe said, is more than $640 million. Those projects include 186 miles of paving and 55 bridges that will either be preserved or rebuilt and 1,100 miles of crack sealing.

Work on one of the bridges being replaced started Wednesday in York County. The bridge replacement project on Eberts Lane that spans Mill Creek, which will cost just over $10 million, is expected to be completed in June 2024.

Traffic will be detoured. Traffic traveling northbound on Eberts Lane should turn left on Frederic Avenue, right on Sherman Street and right on 11th Avenue to return to Eberts Lane. Traffic traveling southbound on Eberts Lane should travel west on 11th Avenue, turn right on Sherman Street, right on eastbound Route 30, right on North Hills Road, and right on westbound Route 462 (Market/Harrison/Philadelphia), to Eberts Lane.

The project will allow Mill Creek to be relocated so Interstate 83 can be widened.

MORE:Wildfire threat prompts Red Flag Warning amid unseasonably dry conditions

MORE:Tensions mount in spat over possible warehouse near Prospect Hill Cemetery

MORE:Spangler seeking history as York County Match Play bowling tournament returns

District 8 expects to bid out 87 other projects — including 11 in York County — this year, Keefe said. The total value of the 87 projects is $534 million.

One of the projects expected to be completed this year in York County is the new on-ramp from North George Street to I-83 North. The project, which is expected to cost $12.4 million and began in the spring of 2020, is being done by Kinsley Construction.

The new on-ramp should improve safety for motorists trying to get on I-83 in that area, Keefe said.

As part of that project, Keefe said, I-83 will be resurfaced from North George Street to the Locust Lane overpass.

All of the local projects are tied to the North York Widening Initiative of I-83. The Federal Infrastructure Bill is helping to pay for the projects getting underway this year, Keefe said.

“It will benefit those who use, live, work and do business in the region for years to come,” Keefe said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Maintaining safe roadways, Keefe said, also helps maintain the economic vitality of the area.

Repairs on the Queen Street bridge are also set to take place this year. The bridge, which passes over I-83, was struck twice by large trucks in 2022 in a matter of six months.

A truss was placed on the bridge to stabilize it after it was hit in January 2022 and kept the bridge stable after it was hit the second time in June of that year.

Keefe said fabrication of beams to fix the Queen Street bridge has been completed and some of the work on that span will be starting soon and should be completed by late summer. The estimated cost of the repairs is between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Keefe said those repairs will have an impact on I-83 traffic because the highway will have to be shut down northbound and southbound at various times to make the repairs.