No traffic fatalities reported in York County for second Easter in a row

For the second straight year, Easter weekend in the York County area went without a traffic-related death.

In the tri-county area that includes York County, Pennsylvania State Police Troop J reported no fatality crashes during the three-day Easter weekend that occurred April 7-9.

There were only 30 crashes reported in the area patrolled by Troop J, which includes Lancaster and Chester counties. There were only seven injuries and only two of the crashes were alcohol related.

The number of crashes was one less than occurred in 2022. Last year, there were eight injuries because of crashes in the tri-county area. Four of the crashes were related to alcohol.

There were 27 arrests made for driving under the influence this year, two less than 2022.

Fewer speeding citations were given out as well. There were 180 speeding violations ticketed this year compared to 192 last year.

More overall citations were handed out for other offenses. There were 458 citations handed out by troopers in the area over the three-day period compared to 332 last year.

There were 15 citations given for seat belt violations and eight warnings given this year in the three-county area. There were also two child safety seat violations cited. Last year, there were only seven seat belt violations and eight warnings handed out to go with three child seat violations.

There were 21 criminal arrests made by troopers in the area over the holiday compared to 19 in 2022.

Statewide, there were 410 crashes reported by Pennsylvania State Police, 39 less than last year. Four of those crashes resulted in fatalities, the same as in 2022.

There were 110 people injured in crashes this year, nine more than in 2022.

There were 31 alcohol-related crashes, 16 fewer than last year.

DUI arrests were down. There were 329 made this year, less than the 341 made in 2022.

Overall statewide, the number of citations handed out increased. There were 5,344 tickets given out for speeding compared to 4,784 in 2022. There were 80 child seat violations cited, compared to 57 in 2022. There were 481 seat belt violations cited, compared to 415 in 2022. There were 9,241 other citations given, an increase of more than 1,000 over last year.