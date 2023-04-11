Dry conditions prompt wildfire warning

Warm and dry conditions for many Pennsylvania counties, including York County, has prompted the National Weather Service in State College to warn of an elevated risk of wildfires.

Increasing west winds will result in a higher risk of wildfire from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

The wildfire risk comes with what will otherwise be a dry and warm week, with temperatures getting progressively warmer throughout the week.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 74 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night it will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 56.

Wednesday’s high will be around 80, with wind gusts up to 24 mph and a low temperature around 56 Wednesday night.

Thursday’s high will be near 84, with a low of around 55.

Friday’s high will be near 86, with a low around 59.

There is a chance of rain on Saturday after 2 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a low of around 59.

The chance of rain continues Sunday, which is expected to be sunny, with a high near 78 and a low of around 49 degrees.