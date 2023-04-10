Coroner releases IDs in Hellam Twp. murder-suicide

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has released the identities of an elderly husband and wife found dead Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide.

Two deputy coroners were dispatched to a home in the 6600 block of Sunrise Avenue in Hellam Township for a report of two fatalities, possibly the result of gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation revealed 85-year-old Ronald Kinard man shot and killed Grace Kinard, 81, inside their residence, before turning the gun on himself outside the residence, the coroner’s office stated.

Grace Kinard died from gunshot wounds to her chest and neck, while Ronald Kinard died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide, his was ruled a suicide.

The shootings are believed to have happened early Saturday, several hours before the bodies were discovered around 11:15 a.m., according to the coroner's office.

No autopsies will be performed, but routine toxicology tests will be done, the coroner’s office reported.

Hellam Township Police and the York County Forensics Unit also responded to the scene and are investigating the deaths.