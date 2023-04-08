A frosty bite from Old Man Winter expected Easter morning

It may be spring, but Old Man Winter still wants to hang on for just a bit longer.

A freeze warning is in effect early on Easter Sunday morning for York and surrounding counties, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The freeze warning will extend from 2 to 10 a.m. Sunday morning with temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible in rural areas of York County. Larger suburban areas can expect temperatures between 33 and 35 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, so precautions should be made to protect those plants. Also, low temps can possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.

Before that happens, Saturday’s high temperature will be near 53 with cloudy conditions. Those clouds will gradually clear, which will lead to conditions getting colder. A low temperature around 34 is predicted but could go lower depending how fast cloudy conditions clear.

Easter Sunday temperatures will warm up quickly with the forecast calling for a high temperature of around 60.

Work week high temperatures will be warm, with highs in the 70s and 80s forecast. Here’s the outlook:

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 85.