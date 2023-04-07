North Hopewell motorcycle crash claims life of 24-year-old

A 24-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash Thursday in North Hopewell Township.

Kevin Pritchett was northbound on Winterstown Road at about 9:15 p.m. when he lost control and crashed near the intersection with Dairy Road, according to state police.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist sped past a vehicle at a high rate of speed before losing control for unknown reasons and crashing at the intersection, the York County Coroner's Office report states. Pritchett was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Pritchett hit a metal utility box on the shoulder of the roadway, causing him to crash, state police said.

He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10:15 p.m. York County Deputy Coroner Carrissa McLyman went to the hospital and certified the death. Pritchett died as a result of multiple blunt force traumas from the crash, according to the coroner's office.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained, the coroner’s office said.

Pritchett’s place of residence was not revealed by police or the coroner’s office.