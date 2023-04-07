Man dies after motorcycle crash in North Hopewell

A man died Thursday night following a motorcycle accident in North Hopewell Township.

Kevin Pritchett was northbound on Winterstown Road near Franklin Street around 9:15 p.m. when his 2006 Honda motorcycle struck a metal utility box on the right shoulder of the roadway, according to state police.

Prichett was transported to the hospital by EMS but died as a result of his injuries, police said.

His age and place of residence were not made available by police.