Easter weekend weather will be egg-cellent

Easter weekend is expected to be fantastic for those who want to wear bonnets or hunt for hidden eggs.

After periods of rain on Thursday, the outlook for the holiday in York County will be sunny and cooler, according to the National Weather Service.

On Good Friday, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 57 degrees and an overnight low of around 37. Wind gusts up to 21 mph are expected.

Holy Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 52 and a low of around 33.

Easter Sunday will be sunny with a high near 56 and a low around 35.

Thursday’s outlook is not so fantastic. There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., with a high near 79. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected.

Showers will continue into Thursday night before 10 p.m. There is a 60% chance of showers, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low temperature around 46.

After the weekend is done, the first part of the work week looks good, as well. Here is the outlook:

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 46.