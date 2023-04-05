York City Police seek woman who allegedly shot at residence

Police are looking for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly shot into a York City home.

The incident apparently occurred in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue last Thursday night.

“We don’t believe the shots were directed towards the house,” York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said.

Video surveillance captured an image of the woman police are looking for.

If you have information about the woman, you can leave an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also submit tips directly by emailing Officer David Hesson: DHesson@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or calling the department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.