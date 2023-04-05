Summer-like temps heading into Easter weekend

It’s going to feel almost like summer (with a little rain mixed in) in York County heading into Easter weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 80-degree range Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The high will be near 83 Wednesday on what will be an otherwise breezy day, with wind gusts near 23 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, mainly before 9 p.m. It will continue to be breezy, with gusts up to 22 mph with a low temperature of 66.

The high temperature Thursday will be near 80, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise, it will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 21 mph. The low temperature is expected to be around 48.

Easter weekend looks like it will be clear and sunny. Here is the outlook:

Friday: There is a 20% chance of showers before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 38.