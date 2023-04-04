York County to hold hazardous waste collection day

The York County Solid Waste Authority is hosting its annual household hazardous waste collection on May 6 at the YCSWA Recycling Drop Off Center.

The event will be held behind the authority's recycle drop-off spot at 2685 Blackthorne Court, in Manchester Township, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Registration is required; residents can register at http://bit.ly/40E2SFP.

Residents must bring proof of registration and place the ticket provided on the dashboard of their car when arriving at their designated time slot, according to the event website. Attendees are required to stay inside their car, and no smoking is permitted during the drop off. The waste will be removed from the vehicle trunk or bed by event staff.

After the event, the waste will be taken to hazardous waste facilities that can safely manage it, according to the county.

The annual event is free through the authority's integrated waste management system and a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

A full list of items that are and are not accepted is availiable at www.ycswa.com/accepted-not-accepted-hhw-event/.

