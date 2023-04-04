Showers, thunderstorms possible midway through Easter week

Some midweek showers are the only thing spoiling what looks like a mild Easter week in York County.

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for a slight chance of showers starting Wednesday, and those chances increase into Thursday.

There is a 20% chance of showers Wednesday, with a high temperature near 81. Those rain chances climb to 50% Wednesday night with a chance of thunderstorms possible. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be breezy with a low temperature of 67.

There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday after 11 a.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be blustery with a high temperature near 79. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature of 46.

Easter weekend is looking good, with a high temperature of 60 and a low of 38 on Good Friday, a high temperature of 60 and a low of 36 on Easter Saturday and a high temperature of 63 and a low of 41 on Easter Sunday.

Tuesday will have a high near 78 and a low around 60.