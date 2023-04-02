Watch your plants: Frost advisory issued in York County

York County residents who started planting flowers and crops might want to watch out: a frost advisory was issued overnight for the county.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation, with a few pockets of slightly sub-freezing temperatures possible around daybreak, the NWS said.

The National Weather Service added that tender young plants and vegetation are more susceptible to the cold, and potted plants should be brought inside.