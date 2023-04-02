Police investigating apparent shooting death of boy in Red Lion

Staff report

State police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile Saturday in Red Lion.

Troopers were dispatched to a home in the first block of 1st Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a state police news release. There, the troopers discovered a boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

There is no danger to the public, state police said, adding more information will be released “as it becomes available.”

An autopsy will be conducted this week at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the York County Coroner’s Office, which stated the boy’s identity will be released later.