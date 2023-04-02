Power restored for many York County residents following storm

Power for most York County customers returned Sunday afternoon following a major storm system that swept through the area Saturday, according to FirstEnergy.

The outages were widely scattered across York County as crews worked to restore power in each area, spokesperson Todd Meyers said.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, just 63 customers were without power, according to the FirstEnergy Storm Center.

"Met-Ed had about 25,000 customers impacted by thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., when high winds toppled trees into our power lines, breaking poles and sending down wires," Meyers said earlier. "York County initially had about 10,000 customers impacted by the storms."

Customers affected by outages can visit www.firstenergycorp.com/penelec.html for live updates on restored service estimates in their area.

First Energy estimated some customers will be without power until 6 p.m. Monday, although some areas will see power restored Sunday evening.