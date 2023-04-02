12-year-old girl missing in York City

Staff report

York City Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Aziyah Summerville, 12, was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East King Street. She has run away from home, according to police.

Anyone with information about Aziyah is asked to contact York City Police through any of these methods:

Through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, follow the instructions for submitting a tip.

Email Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

