West York Borough PD seeks missing teens

West York Borough Police are looking for two teens who went missing within several hours of each other.

Ajanique Rice, 15, was last seen around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday. Police said Rice's hair is now in a blonde bob. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Mayahleze Miller Brown, 17, was last seen by family on Friday around 7:40 a.m. She was last seen wearing gray shorts, crop top, gray and white sweater.

If you know where Mayahleze or Ajanique can be located call 911. If you have any tips to locate them you may also call West York Borough Police at 717-854-1975