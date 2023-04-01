High-wind warning in effect for York County

York County is under a high-wind warning until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Westerly winds of between 25 and 30 mph are expected, with wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The strong winds could potentially blow down trees and power lines. The weather service said widespread power outages are possible.

Travel for motorists, especially those driving high-profile vehicles, will be difficult, the weather service warned.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected for York County through 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Saturday’s high will be near 72.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Saturday night. High wind is expected, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Saturday night’s low will be around 37 degrees.

It will continue to be breezy Sunday, with gusts up to 33 mph with a high temperature near 51. Winds calm down Sunday night with a low around 34 degrees.

MORE:Local nonprofit offers sensory egg hunt for neurodiverse children

MORE:York City Easter egg hunt delayed due to weekend weather forecast

MORE:Lawmakers announce grants for York County municipal projects

Here is the outlook for the work week ahead:

Monday: It will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 68.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers after 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Wednesday: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.