York City Easter egg hunt delayed due to weekend weather forecast

With potential rain and heavy winds forecast for Saturday, the annual York City Easter egg hunt has been postponed.

The hunt will be held next Saturday, April 8, at Kiwanis Lake from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Children ages 1-13 can participate and the event will have a KidZone by Atomic Bounce which rents out bounce houses. There will also be Easter themed crafts and a coloring station. Bricker's Fries will provide food and music will be done by DJ Cashmere.

For more information visit the City of York website at https://www.yorkcity.org/about/news/.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.