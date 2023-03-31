Rain and wind coming to York County
Rain is coming and it's bringing some wind with it.
The National Weather Service in State College says rain is likely in York County after 3 p.m. Friday. There is a 60% chance of rain with wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61.
Friday night, thunderstorms are possible after 3 a.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible, more if there is a thunderstorm. There is a 90% chance of rain with a low of 56 degrees with wind gusts as high as 32 mph possible.
Winds pick up considerably Saturday with a steady breeze between 21 and 29 mph and gusts up to 46 mph. There is also an 80% chance of rain Saturday, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch. Those amounts could be higher in a thunderstorm. Saturday’s high will be near 74.
Strong to potentially damaging wind gusts are possible on Saturday and may result in downed trees and power outages.
MORE:Crisis services has new provider in county
MORE:Fatal overdose trials end with convictions
Juvenile arrested after York City shooting incident
Shower chances carry into Saturday night. There is a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 37.
It will be breezy Sunday as well with a high near 52. Wind gusts as high as 32 mph are possible. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low of 34.
Here is the outlook for first part of the work week:
Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.