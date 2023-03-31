LOCAL

Crisis services has new provider in county

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Those in need of crisis services in York and Adams counties will have a new service provider beginning Saturday. 

WellSpan Crisis Services will become the primary provider of crisis services, whether by phone or in-person in both counties. 

Those in need of crisis services will have some new phone numbers to call starting Saturday.

The new phone numbers to call for crisis service will be 717-851-5320 or 800-673-2496. 

The previous crisis telephone line staffed by TrueNorth Wellness Services will no longer be operational after March 31. 

WellSpan crisis support services will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.  

You can also dial the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.