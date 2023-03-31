Crisis services has new provider in county

Those in need of crisis services in York and Adams counties will have a new service provider beginning Saturday.

WellSpan Crisis Services will become the primary provider of crisis services, whether by phone or in-person in both counties.

The new phone numbers to call for crisis service will be 717-851-5320 or 800-673-2496.

The previous crisis telephone line staffed by TrueNorth Wellness Services will no longer be operational after March 31.

WellSpan crisis support services will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

You can also dial the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.