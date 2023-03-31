A post office mystery: What happened to 7,000 Hanover utility bills?

Having reliable mail service is essential to doing business but, lately, the U.S. Postal Service hasn't been very reliable.

Just ask officials with Hanover Borough.

A large batch of their utility bills earmarked for delivery to Penn Township wasn't just delayed. They went missing a couple of weeks ago and still haven’t been found.

“We had been hearing from customers over the past few months that their bills were arriving late," said borough spokesperson Valerie Meyers. "But we really took notice of this cycle around the second week in March, when numerous customers said they hadn’t gotten their bills.”

By the borough's estimation, some 7,000 bills are missing. For context, it sends out roughly 18,000 each quarter.

The borough handles water service to Penn Township and handles the billing. It was that batch of bills that was apparently not delivered. The situation became so dire that borough officials decided to send a press release on the subject.

Meyers said the public criticism seemed to draw the attention of postal officials.

“After the press release went out, they did call us. I think they were a little blindsided by it,” she said. “We explained the situation and their concerned about it and they put out an investigation on it.”

Mark Lawrence, a USPS spokesperson based in central Pennsylvania, said the agency is still looking into the matter.

“At this point of time, we cannot ascertain if or why these mailpieces are delayed," he said, "but do know the Hanover Post Office currently is fully staffed and delivering all available mail on time. Once again, this matter is being investigated.”

Meyers has talked with a USPS representative since that time. As for locating the missing bills, she added, there's still no indication what happened to them.

“I gave her more details about what streets were involved and what we are seeing on our end and how long has it been going on,” Meyers said. “I did feel like they are following up on the concern.”

Meyers did say USPS told her that it wasn’t one particular carrier who didn’t deliver a bag full of mail.

“It’s potentially a machining issue,” Meyers said. “[The USPS] explained something about sorters that went over my head. They are investigating that it could be something to do with an upgrade to their machinery.”

Meyers explained that every month the borough sends bills out to different zones.

“This particular zone went out to Penn Township,” Meyers said. “It was that batch of bills that went out at the beginning of March that seem to be AWOL.”

The borough postponed adding a penalty fee on the Penn Township bills because of the postal problems, Meyers said, but expect to add those penalty fees this week. Meyers said those fees are 1.25% of whatever the amount of the bill is.

The lost bills are not only an inconvenience to customers, she said, but it also is a challenge to borough personnel who are trying to generate the next batch of bills to go out, but also have to add penalties to the batch that’s late.

Meyers encouraged those who have not received their bill to contact the borough or go into their offices. They can also use an old bill to look up their account number to go online to find out how much they owe on the borough’s website www.HanoverBoroughPA.gov. There is also a night deposit box for those who want to drop off payment after hours.

“The borough is also investigating upgrading its systems, too,” Meyers said. “So, within the next year, we hope to see some more options as far as payment.”

The borough is looking a system that would allow for automatic withdrawal from customer bank accounts as a means to pay. It is also looking into sending out bills via email.

“We want our customers to be satisfied,” Meyers said. “We want the system to work in a fluid manner. It’s been a burden on our staff. It’s been a burden on the customers. It’s been a burden on the postal service I know trying to figure out what’s been going on.”

Hanover Borough's predicament is hardly an anomaly.

For years, residents have complained of inconsistent service around the county — which appeared to worsen over the latest Christmas holiday season. A number of residents reached out to The York Dispatch with stories of continued problems.

The trouble in York County is a symptom of a bigger problem the U.S. Postal Service has been grappling with since 2020, when delays in the mailing of election ballots led to the litigation on the matter.

That’s when Postmaster General Louis DeJoy instituted a 10-year plan for the USPS that eliminated overtime, banned late or additional trips to deliver mail, decommissioned hundreds of high-speed mail-sorting machines, and removed some mail collection boxes from streets. The changes caused significant delays for mail delivery and resulted in investigations by congressional committees and the USPS inspector general.

Since then, postal service spokespeople issued assurances that sorting machines were restored and that staffing issues were addressed.

Nonetheless, the complaints continue. More than a dozen area residents shared their post office experiences with The York Dispatch.

Josh Miller, of Hanover, said he hadn't received mail in two weeks and, when he reached postal officials for an explanation, couldn't get one.

Another Hanover resident, Jan Baughman, said she often receives mail at her address — that isn’t addressed to her.

Tracy Davis, of York City, said she's also had mail completely vanish.

“[Package tracking] says delivered, but scanned and delivered to the wrong address, several times,” Davis said.

It's a sentiment echoed by Vicki Krout, also of York City, who's been waiting for one package since March 9.

Package delivery also seems to be a problem as well, Vicki Krout of York City said.

“Tracking says waiting for delivery scan at 12:10 a.m. on 3/10/23," she said. "[I] physically went to the post office and they have no idea what happened to it.”