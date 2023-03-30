York County residents will be blown away by windy forecast

York County residents might be blown away by the forecast for the weekend.

Winds will be strong starting Friday night into Saturday as a new weather system passes through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

That system will bring rain and high wind, with gusts as high as 34 mph, on Friday, which should see a high temperature near 63 and a low of around 57.

It gets windier Saturday, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Rain is likely on Saturday, which should see a high of 72 and a low of 36.

Before all that happens, it will be sunny on Thursday, with a high near 51 and a low around 35.

Here is the outlook for Sunday and the first part of the work week:

Sunday: It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 54.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.