Teen reported missing found safe

Update: A Windsor Township teen reported missing Wednesday was found safe.

York County Regional Police said that Jaden Landi was found around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Reported earlier: York County Regional Police are looking for a teenager reported missing Wednesday.

Jaden Landi, of Windsor Township, is a runaway, police said. He is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. Police did not release his age.

Jaden was last seen wearing dark acid/bleach washed jeans, a gray sweatshirt and black beanie with a National Guard logo, riding a dark-colored mountain bike. He is known to hang out in Red Lion near the youth center and train station.

Anyone with information about Jaden is asked to call YCRP at 717-741-1259 or through 911.

