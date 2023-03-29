Weather system bringing strong winds Saturday

A weather system moving through the York County area Saturday will be bringing with it some strong winds.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Those winds may result in isolated tree damage and power outages on Saturday.

With that system Saturday comes an 80% chance of rain, with a high of 71. Windy conditions will continue into Saturday evening with a low temperature around 35 degrees.

That will lead to a cooler and clear Sunday, with a high near 54 and a low of 36 Sunday night.

Before that happens, the weather service is forecasting a mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 59.

Rain chances pick up between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday night, with a low around of 31. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation go with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 50 and a low around 34.

Rain chances pick up Friday. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation Friday, with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and windy with a high near 63 and wind gusts around 24 mph.