'Miracle on Ice' team captain to be keynote speaker for Manufacturers' Association event

Mike Eruzione, captain of the United States’ "Miracle on Ice" Olympic gold-medal winning hockey team, will be the keynote speaker for the Manufacturers’ Association 117th annual event at York College on June 8.

The event will be held at the Waldner Performing Arts Center, with Eruzione speaking on how to inspire teams to win, overcome obstacles and go for gold.

Eruzione scored the game-winning goal against the Soviet Union to propel the United States into the gold-medal game against Finland at the 1980 Olympics held in Lake Placid, New York. The win over the Soviets led announcer Al Michaels to make one of the most famous calls in history, exclaiming after the win, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!"

The 1980 Olympic hockey team was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame and their Olympic run was voted the top Sports Moment of the Century by Sports Illustrated.

Since the Olympics, Eurizone has worked as a commentator for ABC Sports and is currently employed by Boston University as director of special outreach.

The Manufacturers’ Association’s annual event brings together more than 700 business and community leaders for an evening of business networking. The association will also recognize outstanding manufacturers and businesses from throughout the region for their accomplishments and community contributions during 2022.

For information on tickets or corporate sponsorships, visit mascpa.org/annualevent, call the Association at 717-843-3891, or email office@mascpa.org. Seating is limited. Individual keynote tickets that include the General Reception for the event will be $100 per guest, with a discounted rate of $85 for U.S. service veterans and active military.