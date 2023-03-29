Bridge to be replaced in Manheim Township

A bridge replacement project in Manheim Township is slated to begin April 11.

The state-owned bridge is on Allison Mill Road and spans Long Run between Blooming Grove Road and Zumbrum Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The bridge will be closed and a detour will be in place using Blooming Grove Road, Manheim Road, Dry Bridge Road and St. John Road.

MORE:Election 2023: A complete guide to candidates for Pennsylvania's courts

MORE:Probe of chocolate factory blast focuses on gas pipeline

MORE:Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury, sources say

This project involves replacing the existing T-beam bridge with a precast box culvert, guiderail updates, signage, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed by May 31.