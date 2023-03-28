Spring-like temps in York County's forecast

Winter’s grip may finally be loosening as temperatures gradually climb this week in York County.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting spring-like, albeit wet, days by this weekend, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The forecast calls for a high near 64 on Friday with a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m. Rain chances climb to 80% before 9 p.m. Friday night, with a low temp near 55.

Rain chances remain high Saturday, with an 80% chance of rain before 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be breezy with a high near 73. Saturday night, it will be cloudy with a low temperature near 34.

Things cool just a bit on Sunday, with a high near 54 and a low around 36.

Before the weekend, temperatures will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s.

Here is a look at the forecast for the next several days:

Tuesday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday night: It will mostly clear, with a low around 35.