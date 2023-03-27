York City's East End comprehensive plan forum postponed

The comprehensive planning community forum for York City's East End project has been postponed due to staff illness, according to city officials.

The forum was initially scheduled Monday at Union Lutheran Church East Campus, 700 E. Market St.

York City is holding public forums to gather opinions on the city's comprehensive plan update. The plan reflects what York City citizens want the city to look like in the future and how to achieve that vision, officials said.

A new date will be announced at a later date.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.