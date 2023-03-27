'A shock': Church asks York County nonprofit to find new home

A longstanding nonprofit providing clothing and food to families in southern York County has just a month to find a new home.

Volunteers with Emmanuel's Closet said they were surprised when they were asked to vacate the St. Paul's United Church of Christ space — which they had occupied for eight years, said volunteer Sterling Boyd.

"It was a shock to volunteers, including my wife, who had tears in their eyes," Boyd said. "We're going to move it all out and put it in a shed to store it until we find a place. That's our only option."

Emmanuel's Closet does not pay rent, Boyd said.

Chris Rodkey, pastor of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Dallastown, did not respond to multiple inquiries seeking comment about the nonprofit.

Emmanuel's Closet serves the Dallastown and Red Lion Area school districts and is open from 9 a.m. until noon every Saturday.

The community-funded nonprofit presently serves just under 300 area families, Boyd said.

The group is actively seeking a new space now. Boyd said the location must be rent-free and include a restroom, heat and off-street parking. Interested individuals can contact Wanda Strickler at 717-244-0655.