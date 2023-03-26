Roads in Wrightsville to close this week to study proposed roundabout
Some roads in Wrightsville will be closed briefly this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The closures will be in place between 9 p.m. and midnight Tuesday at four locations of the five-point intersection of Route 462 and Route 624 with North and South Second Street.
The following locations will be closed for 30 minutes each:
- North Second Street between Hellam Street/Route 462 and Locust Street
- South Second Street between Hellam Street /Route 462 and Orange Street
- Hellam Street between Second Street/Route 462 and Front Street
- Hellam Street between Second Street/Route 462 and Third Street
Only one location will be closed at a time, and detours will be in place using the local road network, PennDOT said.
The closures are needed so a lighting study can be performed at the location of a proposed roundabout, according to PennDOT.
Motorists can check conditions on York County roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.