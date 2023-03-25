Rainy, windy Saturday for York County

Residents in York County can expect widely scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon that may produce isolated severe wind gusts.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting wind gusts as high as 29 mph during the day and into the night Saturday.

There is a 100% chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch. Otherwise, it will be windy with a high temperature around 54.

Saturday night, there is a chance of thunderstorms before 11 p.m. and only a slight chance afterward. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are forecast, although more is possible with any thunderstorm. A low temperature around 43 degrees is predicted.

Sunday will be better, but still windy. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high temperature around 63 degrees.

Sunday night it will be clear with a low around 39.

Here’s a look at the workweek ahead:

Monday: There is a 50% chance of rain. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 59.

Monday night: There’s a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 2 a.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: There’s a 40% chance of rain after 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Tuesday night: There’s a 40% chance of rain before 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 53.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.