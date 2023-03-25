Man who died after Franklin County crash identified

The York County Coroner’s Office identified a 78-year-old man who died Thursday as result of injuries from a crash Tuesday in Franklin County.

James Pentz of Guilford Township in Franklin County died at WellSpan York Hospital, where he was airlifted following a single-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway in Guilford Township. Police said Pentz was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

According to the coroner’s office, the man may have had a medical event prior to the crash.

Deputy coroner Carissa McLyman certified the death just before 4 p.m. Thursday. The man died as a result of bleeding around the brain and multiple blunt force injuries from the accident, the coroner’s report said.

Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg investigated the crash. No autopsy will be performed, but routine toxicology was obtained.

