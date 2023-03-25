Dusty eatery gets dinged by inspector
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 3/18/2023
BRICKER'S FRENCH FRIES - 12025 SUSQUEHANNA TRAIL SHREWSBURY - GLEN ROCK, PA
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Observed two cell phones and one pair of eye glasses placed on the two separate food prep tables.
- Observed plastic countertop with deep scoring being used as a food prep direct cutting surface in the food facility and is not durable under this usage condition.
- Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.
- Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration
- Observed heavy accumulation of dust on the entire wall, piping, electric conduit, ansel system arms, lighting, chains holding lighting, exhaust tubing and large Bricker French Fries signage, with the possibility to contaminate food and prep area below it.
- Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.