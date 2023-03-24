Showers to gradually clear Saturday night

Rain is expected through Saturday night in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The rain should gradually clear after 9 p.m. Saturday but before then, prepare to be wet.

There is a 90% chance of rain on Friday, with a quarter to a half inch of rain possible in York County, with a high temperature near 50.

An 80% chance carries on into Friday night. Rain is expected mainly after 2 a.m., with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. A low temperature of around 42 degrees is possible.

Wind gusts as high as 26 mph are expected Saturday, with a 100% chance of rain and a high temperature near 55. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible.

Rain chances fall to 60% Saturday night, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be windy with gusts up to 21 mph, with a low temperature around 44.

It will be a blustery Sunday, with wind gusts up to 26 mph. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high of 63.

There is a 20% chance of rain Sunday night after 3 a.m. with a low temperature around 40.

Here’s the outlook for the first part of the work week:

Monday: It’s expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday night: There’s a 30% chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: There’s a 30% chance of rain after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of rain before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 36.