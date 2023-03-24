LOCAL

Showers to gradually clear Saturday night

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Rain is expected through Saturday night in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

The rain should gradually clear after 9 p.m. Saturday but before then, prepare to be wet. 

There is a 90% chance of rain on Friday, with a quarter to a half inch of rain possible in York County, with a high temperature near 50. 

An 80% chance carries on into Friday night. Rain is expected mainly after 2 a.m., with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. A low temperature of around 42 degrees is possible. 

Wind gusts as high as 26 mph are expected Saturday, with a 100% chance of rain and a high temperature near 55. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible.  

Rain chances fall to 60% Saturday night, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be windy with gusts up to 21 mph, with a low temperature around 44. 

It will be a blustery Sunday, with wind gusts up to 26 mph. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high of 63. 

There is a 20% chance of rain Sunday night after 3 a.m. with a low temperature around 40.  

Here’s the outlook for the first part of the work week: 

Monday: It’s expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 60. 

Monday night: There’s a 30% chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 35.  

Tuesday: There’s a 30% chance of rain after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 54. 

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of rain before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 36. 

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54. 

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 36. 