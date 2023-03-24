Coroner seeks woman's next-of-king

The York County Coroner’s Office is seeking the next-of-kin of a woman in her 80s who died recently.

Patricia Clapsaddle from the Hanover area died of natural causes.

If anyone has information about her next-of-kin, contact the York County Coroner’s office at 717-840-7617 as soon as possible.

