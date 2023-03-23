York YWCA's Race Against Racism 5K scheduled

The York YWCA hopes to raise $40,000 at its 17th annual Race Against Racism 5K next month.

This year's theme is "We are one YWCA York," with funds raised from the April 29 event to be used for racial justice programs, including anti-bias community events and presentations and programming at local high schools.

"We are excited to bring our community together, along with communities across the country, to participate in making a bold stance in solidarity to help eradicate racism and provide justice for all," said YWCA York CEO Kim Bracey.

MORE:York City officials to consider police staffing, surveillance camera issues

MORE:York Art Association building to be seized by eminent domain for I-83 widening

MORE:Central York bowling finishes fifth at state tournament in title defense

Rain or shine, the race will start at 10 a.m. on 320 E. Market St. with a $25 entry fee. On site race-day registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and closes at 9:30 a.m. Runners can register online ahead of time at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/York/YWCAYork2023RaceAgainstRacism. Registration for kids ages 5 and under is free.

Online registration is open until Wednesday, April 26. Individuals who sign up before April 9 can purchase an event T-shirt ahead of time. Event T-shirts will be available on a first-come first-served basis on the day of the race, according to the event website.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The top male and female runner in each of the eight age categories will be recognized at the awards ceremony after the race. Runners and their friends and families can attend the celebration following the awards.

Runners can check out the racecourse ahead of time at www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/5412055114/. For more information about the race, email Edquina Washington at ewashington@ywcayork.org or call at 717-845-2631.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.