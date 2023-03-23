Rain gear will be in fashion next few days

Rain gear may be the preferable fashion over the next few days for York County residents.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting rain over the next several days.

Thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. Thursday, which should see a high temperature near 72 and a low of around 49. The day will be windy, with gusts up to 28 mph possible.

There's a chance of rain Friday, mainly before 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high temperature near 51 and a low temperature of around 42.

Rain is likely Saturday, with thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m. It will be windy, with gusts up to 25 mph, and a high temperature of around 53 degrees and a low of 46.

Sunday offers the first reprieve from the rain. It will be sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low of around 36.

