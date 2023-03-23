LOCAL
Missing girl in York City found safe
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
Update: York City Police said the teen has been located and is safe.
Reported earlier: York City Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is missing.
Yirisel Zapata was last seen in the 800 block of Madison Avenue and was seen wearing a black hoodie, pants , glasses and a black Nike backpack.
Anyone with information on Yirisel's whereabouts should contact the York City Police tip line at YCDP website or at 717-849-2204 or email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.