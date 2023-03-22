Hellam Township road to close for repairs

A key roadway in Hellam Township will be closed starting Thursday for four weeks as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) makes repairs.

Route 1037, also known as Accomac Road, is being closed to repair a washed-out section of embankment.

The work will begin Thursday at 7 a.m. A detour will be in place using River Drive and Furnace Road (Route 1008).

Contractor for the project is Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, Pa.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

