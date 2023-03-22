There's a chance of rain in York County over the next couple of days.

After a partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 62, a slight chance of showers creeps into the forecast Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The chance of rain continues Thursday, with thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected. Expect higher amounts in thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 p.m. Thursdya, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts are possible with a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low near 47 with wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

There is an 80% chance of rain on Friday, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. A high near 52 and a low of around 43 are expected.

There also is an 80% chance of rain on Saturday, with a high near 57 and a low of around 43.

Sunday is expected to be sunny and breezy, with a high near 61 and a low of 38.