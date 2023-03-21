York County at elevated risk for wildfires

York County is among counties at an elevated risk for wildfires to start and spread on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in State College said York County as well as other parts of the southern half of Central Pennsylvania have an elevated risk for wildfires to ignite.

A combination of low relative humidity, dry dead leaf litter and wind gusts between 15 and 20 mph at times have created the high risk of wildfire into the afternoon hours.

The weather service said this specifically includes areas south of Interstate 80.

Relative humidity will drop into the 15% to 25% range and may drop as low as 10% in the afternoon, according to the NWS.

Residents are warned to exercise caution handling ignition sources like machinery, cigarettes or matches. If dry grass and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.