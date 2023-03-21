Spring temps to match the season coming

Spring sprung on Monday, and temperatures are coming to match the season.

Would you believe a high near 71 Thursday?

That’s what the National Weather Service in State College is predicting for York County.

It’s the peak temperature for the week in a warming trend that falls away by the weekend with a chance of rain.

Tuesday’s high will be near 60 before falling back to 37 Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s high will be near 62 as wind blows out of the south before falling to 47 Wednesday night. There is a 40% chance of rain Wednesday night after 2 a.m., with less than a tenth of an inch expected.

Thursday’s high temperature comes with a chance of rain. There is a 40% chance of rain with rain, with amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Rain chances continue into Thursday night. There’s a 60% chance of showers after 2 a.m. with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature near 52.

There’s an 80% chance of rain on Friday with a high near 55. Rain chances fall to 70% Friday night with a low temperature of 43.

Rain chances extend into Saturday with an 80% chance of rain and a high near 57. It falls to a 60% chance Saturday night with a low around 40.

The sun returns on Sunday with a high near 59 and a low of 39.