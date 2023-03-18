Mold-like substances in various shades found at area restaurant
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 3/2/2023
CULHANE'S STEAK HOUSE - 1 LAUREL RD. - NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Numerous food items throughout the facility are stored open with no covering.
- Observed four plastic containers of flour/food ingredient storage containers, in the walk-in area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Observed numerous bottles not labeled with the common name of the contents at the cook line.
- Food dispensing utensil, a spoon, in a bucket of chicken base, observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Observed tongs stored in a plastic container of lettuce, touching the lettuce.
- Observed a box of raw pork stored directly on the floor in walk-in area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
- Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Ice machine with brown/black mold-like substance on upper interior ice making mechanism and not clean to sight or touch. Two plastic bins with spatulas, plasticware, utensils, lids, etc., located in the first prep area, with food debris on the interior and touching the food contact surfaces stored inside. Observed manual can opener with accumulation of food debris on the blade/cutting area and not clean to sight or touch. Meat cutting machine dried food debris on the blade of the cutting mechanism. Three pie/cake serving utensils stored directly on a dirty shelf in the second walk-in cooler. A drawer, under the hot holding area, with dessert cups stored inside, with food debris, contaminating dessert cups inside. Four metal tongs, hung on the handles of the ovens, touching the dirty exterior of the oven doors. Five steak knives stored inside of a plastic Pepsi cup, at the cook line, with accumulation of food debris on the interior and contaminating knives. Heavy accumulation of pink mold-like slime on the soda gun holster at the bar. Accumulation of black mold-like substance on the interior of the two-door cooler, in the bar area, that holds fruit, milk, juice and beer glasses. Ice scoop stored on the top of a lid at the wait station. Shelves above hot holding station in the prep/cook area with greasy film and crumbs with bowls and plates stored on them and in contact with the food debris.
- Observed clean food equipment and utensils throughout the facility, stored uncovered or not inverted.
- The hand-wash sink in the prep/cook area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device.
- Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in most cooling units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the most cooling units, is not being date marked.
- Observed cardboard used as a shelf liner with pans and utensils stored on it at the wait station in the dining area. Observed cardboard used to line shelving under the holt holding bottom shelf.
- Old food residue observed in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.
- Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.
- Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the walk-in cooling unit and the wait staff baine marie.
- Food employee observed towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning.
- Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required ServSafe expired in 2019.
- Mops are not being hung to air dry.
- Food employees observed in prep/cook area, not wearing proper facial hair restraints.
- Observed wet wiping cloths in prep/cook areas, not being stored in sanitizer solution.
- Observed floor, under all shelving units, with heavy accumulation of food debris, dirt, paper/cardboard pieces, etc. and have not been cleaned for some time. Observed fans and ceiling in the walk-in cooler with heavy accumulation of dust build up. Observed food, debris and dust accumulation on walk-in cooler shelving units with the possibility to contaminate stored foods. Observed all shelving in the prep/kitchen area with accumulation of food debris and a greasy film and not cleaned on a regular basis. All cooling/freezer unit gaskets are in need of a cleaning with accumulation of food debris build up. Heavy accumulation of dust build up on top of the HATCO GLO Ray warmer unit on the expo line with the potential to contaminate warming food below.
- No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the prep/kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.